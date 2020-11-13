Enjoy ‘One Suite Day’ at Seoul Dragon City



Hotel multiplex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, Seoul, offers the One Suite Day package for those who want to have a private party.



The package, accommodating up to three people, comes with a one-night stay in a suite decorated with balloons, a bottle of sparkling wine, whipped cream cake and diverse choice of foods, like macarons and smoked salmon to complement the wine. Complimentary use of the hotel facilities such as the swimming pool and fitness center are also included.



The package is available until the end of February 2021 at Grand Mercure Ambassador Hotel and Residences Seoul Yongsan for 412,500 won and at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Yongsan for 385,000 won.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.





‘Bubbly Night Out’ at Lounge & Bar



The Westin Chosun Seoul introduces a Champagne promotion dubbed Bubbly Night Out, with three different sparkling options at the Lounge & Bar.



The promotion offers Veuve Clicquot, Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Louis Roederer Brut Premier and more at a discount of up to 50 percent, starting from 88,000 won until the end of November.



Lounge & Bar additionally offers a sharing platter, including tenderloin steak and salmon steak, that pairs well with champagne. Veuve Clicquot Brut is also served in a set menu option with platter dishes at 180,000 won.

Benefits under the promotion are only available for guests purchasing a bottle of sparkling wine before 8 p.m. Reservations can be made via phone or the Naver mobile platform.



For more details or reservations, call Lounge & Bar at (02) 317-0365.







Choose from selection of to-go boxes at Paradise City



Restaurants in Paradise City in Incheon have launched signature to-go boxes filled with hotel cuisine for those thinking of end-of-the-year home parties.



The On the Plate buffet restaurant has prepared to-go boxes filled with ribs, shrimp, fried rice, outside skirt steak, grilled sea bass, Caesar salad, pasta and more. The boxes are offered at 90,000 for two and 160,000 won for four, and must be ordered at least an hour before pickup. Italian restaurant La Scala has prepared a traditional Italian-themed to-go box with octopus salad, lasagna, rib-eye steak and panna cotta for 40,000 won. Club Lounge and Garden Cafe also have to-go box packages available.



For more information, call Paradise City at 1833-8855.





JW Marriott Seoul offers guests Thai experience



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul introduces a taste of Thai luxury resort culture with the Enjoy Khao Lak in Seoul promotion through the end of the year.



Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by associates dressed in traditional Thai dress and offering greetings in Thai. The package includes a Thai-style snack and beer served in a Thai design-themed guest room, while guests are also offered aroma mist and hand cream by Sabai-arom, a wellness brand based on natural ingredients from across Thailand. In addition, the hotel will offer small private yoga classes.



The package is offered at 275,000 won. For an additional 60,000 won, guests can enjoy relaxing poolside cabana sessions featuring coconut and a diverse menu of Thai-style dishes, including salads, mango rice and spring rolls.



For more details or reservations, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6262.





Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Guy’s Night Out’ package



Andaz Seoul Gangnam is offering a safe stay-in package until Feb. 28 called Guy’s Night Out.



The Guy’s Night Out package offers a one-night stay in an Andaz Suite with the Drink Basket and Hangover Room Service. The Drink Basket comes with French vodka Grey Goose, four bottles of beer, four bottles of a hangover-helper drink and french fries. Hangover Room Service consists of seafood ramen with fresh abalone, Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s signature Gangnam burger, two fried eggs, a vanilla shake and an iced Americano. The package also includes a late checkout of 3 p.m. and complimentary use of the sauna, fitness center and indoor pool.



The Guy’s Night Out package starts at 491,500 won, excluding tax.



For more details or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.