After four tumultuous years of Donald Trump presidency, countries around the world are trying to figure out what President-elect Joe Biden’s America will mean for them.
With Biden’s win on pledges to take the nation on a very different path from Trump on every front -- from COVID-19 responses and economy to foreign policy -- a lot is at stake for Seoul, Washington’s key ally on issues from security to trade and North Korea diplomacy.
The Blue House appears to be bracing for the next administration with both anticipation and concern. Biden’s promises on rebuilding alliance is boon for President Moon Jae-in to settle some thorny bilateral issues, such as a stalemate in defense burden sharing talks. But Seoul’s push for engagement with Pyongyang could be jeopardized as Biden will likely double down pressure against North to give up its nuclear arsenals, before any friendly gestures.
With only two years left in office, Moon is likely to feel pressure to put inter-Korean issues at the top of Biden’s policy priorities, in order to break the impasse between the two Koreas and take major strides toward denuclearization during his remaining term. Korea experts in the US, however, called for patience, as it could take several months for the incoming administration’s policy on Pyongyang to take shape.
“President-elect Biden has signaled that the COVID-19 pandemic is the absolute top priority for the US, as it remains for every country, which will also reduce the bandwidth of the government for addressing other issues,” said Toby Dalton, co-director and senior fellow of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
But that doesn’t mean the incoming Biden administration will overlook issues related to the Korean Peninsula, as there are many “front-burner” issues that demand attention, such as defense cost-sharing negotiations, policy coordination on North Korea and trade policy, he added.
“In terms of what South Korea could do now through the transition, it would be useful to encourage North Korea to refrain from taking actions to draw attention to its displeasure with the status quo,” he said. “Such actions -- like a missile test -- are unlikely to speed up a more flexible US approach to denuclearization and, indeed, could narrow the available political space for the Biden administration to establish a new US policy.”
Considering North Korea’s track record of ratcheting up tensions early in a new US administration in a bid to grab new president’s attention and gain the upper hand in future negotiations, the reclusive regime could conduct a nuclear or long-range missile tests, North Korean watchers have warned. Such provocations could be detrimental in dealing with a nuclear-armed Pyongyang, as it could solidify a hardline stance from Biden early on in his term and shut down any chance of talks before any policy reviews take place.
Going forward, experts agree the need for Washington and Seoul’s coordinated response, including imposing tougher sanctions against the regime, which has significantly expanded its arsenals even under the watch of Trump.
“The Trump approach failed -- it actually allowed North Korea to grow its nuclear and missile forces, and the Biden team knows that,” said Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at RAND Corpopration. “President Trump gave Kim Jong-un substantial recognition as an empowered national leader in the three meetings they had and yet did not even get a nuclear production freeze, let alone denuclearization.”
Bennett suggested a “carrot-and-stick” approach, stressing that getting North Korea to denuclearize is one of the most pressing agendas for Moon’s remaining term. “Offer North Korea benefits, like aid packages, if it does what it has already committed to do, and impose sticks when it does not,” he said.
Bruce Klinger, senior research fellow at the Washington-based think tank Heritage Foundation, echoed similar stance that the Moon government need to be tough with the reclusive regime, noting Pyongyang’s repeated insults and threats despite Seoul’s engagement efforts.
“While Seoul, as well as Washington, should repeat its willingness for dialogue, neither should relax sanctions until the North Korean behavior which triggered the sanctions has been reduced or eliminated,” he said.
Analysts agree Biden, who served as vice president for eight years under President Barack Obama, will deal North Korea in a very different manner from Trump, who said a great friendship with North Korean leader Kim would make headway on the regime’s disarmament.
Biden’s approach will be “policy over personality,” according to Klingner. “Biden pledged an end to ‘bromance’ diplomacy as well as conditioning future summits on actual progress toward denuclearization in working-level meetings,” he said.
“It seems obvious that President-elect Biden will not flatter Kim Jong-un in public remarks, though perhaps they could still exchange letters that would facilitate results from experts-level diplomacy,” said Dalton.
As to the bilateral issues, Biden’s commitment of fixing relationship with its allies gives some breathing air to Seoul to put pending issues to resolution, including the deadlocked talks on renewal of the Special Measures Agreement, the pact that governs the upkeep of the roughly 28,500 strong US Forces Korea.
“The most immediate and significant difference of a Biden administration will be in how the US treats its allies,” said Klingner. “Biden will return to a traditionalist US view of alliances that is based on shared values, principles and objectives rather than transactional relationships focused on allies’ monetary contributions.”
“I could imagine a settlement of the SMA issues could happen rather quickly,” said Dalton. “A troop reduction may still take place if the two governments both support it,” he said adding the possibility of troop cut could be tabled, considering a broader context of diplomacy with Pyongyang and other future challenges.
“The Moon administration could tell President-elect Biden that it needs his help,” said Bennett. “It needs to resolve the 2020 SMA by concluding a one-year agreement at the level South Korea has already offered so that it is not hanging over the alliance. The Korean government could then say that it is interested in a five-year agreement, but wants to help its citizens understand why it is paying so much.”
Seoul has offered to increase its share by 13 percent from last year’s SMA, when it agreed to pay around 1.04 trillion won ($874 million), but the Trump has been demanding a 50 percent hike.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)