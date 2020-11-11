 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Video] Art expressed through glass, light and color

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov 11, 2020 - 17:22       Updated : Nov 11, 2020 - 17:22


Red flames trickle down from a furnace while viscous glass tubes glide down a long iron rod, dancing. This harmonious dance to shape hot molten glass takes place at around 700 degrees Celsius.

Next, a professional craftsperson moves the rod from the scorching hot stove, takes it out again, and cuts and stretches the glass to form different shapes.

The art practice resembles a glowing beam of light from Iron Man’s artificial heart.

Together, the various techniques and processes are called “glass art.”

Glass artworks include decorative bowls with hand-printed paintings, colorful and glossy lamps, and extraordinary sculptures. They reflect the artisans’ character, as their passions and psyches are melted into the beautiful, refined works.

One of the most innovative periods of glass art was the time of the Roman Empire, when artisans advanced their styles by discovering new methods. Nowadays the technique of inflating glass with a pipe, known as glass blowing, empowers artisans to remold glassworks and enhance their beauty.

Glass is a versatile medium that can be used to create a diverse collection of artworks and other objects. It has also played a pivotal role in nurturing various art styles around the globe.

Please check out the video, which explores the splendor of glass art expressed through the mixture of light, color and glass.



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
