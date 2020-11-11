Han Sung Motor’s CEO Ulf Ausprung (Han Sung Motor)

Mercedes-Benz Korea official dealer Han Sung Motor plans to continue investment to meet customer expectations and to accelerate the digital customer journey in the post-COVID-19 era, the CEO said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



“Korea is now the fifth-biggest market for Mercedes-Benz in the world,” said Han Sung Motor’s CEO Ulf Ausprung in its Seoul headquarters where luxury Cheongdam showroom is located.



“There was an immense development in the Korean car market in terms of the market size, aftersales and used cars,” he said, looking back on the past nine years.



Ausprung joined Han Sung Motor in 2011 after taking various sales and marketing positions across Europe and China for Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG. He has also been an adjunct professor at Yonsei University in Korea since 2018.



“Over the nine years, we have pretty strongly responded to the (fast growing) market needs in terms of network to give convenience to customers,” the CEO said.



“We have now 17 showrooms, 22 service centers and seven used car operations. Back in 2011, in showrooms we had probably half of that, aftersales one-third of it and we had only one used car operation.”



Han Sung has created many jobs along the way. The number of the firm’s employees increased from 800 in 2011 to around 2,400 now, with 70 to 80 percent of them being in their 20s and 30s.



In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Han Sung Motor has presented this week a customer-centric business strategy, N.E.X.T. which stands for New generation, Engagement, Experience and Trust.





