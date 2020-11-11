 Back To Top
Business

LG sweeps US Consumer Reports picks for OLED TVs

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Nov 11, 2020 - 13:53       Updated : Nov 11, 2020 - 13:53
(LG Electronics)
(LG Electronics)

Two of the top four televisions of 2020 selected by US Consumer Reports were LG Electronics’ organic light-emitting diode TVs, according to a report on Wednesday.

The LG OLED TV 65-inch C9 and CX models received the highest scores in the high definition and ultra-high definition categories, the report said.

The three-dimensional sound effect offered by Dolby Atmos was also recognized.

The other two best TVs were Sony’s OLED TV and Samsung Electronics’ QLED TV (Q90). Samsung’s was the only liquid crystal display TV among the top models.

“OLED sets do a great job of displaying the blackest parts of an image, so the deepest shadows can really look black, as in real life, rather than gray,” the report said. “OLED TVs also have unlimited viewing angles, so the picture still looks great if you view it from the sides of a room.”

Regarding LCD TVs, the US magazine said, “While they can’t deliver OLED-like black levels, they get better every year.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@herladcorp.com)
