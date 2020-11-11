 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Union of Hyundai Mipo begins strike vote on wage dispute

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2020 - 11:47       Updated : Nov 11, 2020 - 11:47
This photo provided by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. shows its shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.)
This photo provided by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. shows its shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.)
Unionized workers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. launched a strike vote Wednesday after failing to bridge a wide gap with its management on a wage and collective agreement.

The 2,000-strong union members of the shipbuilder, a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., began casting votes over whether to authorize a strike.

The strike vote is set to end Friday.

On Oct. 28, the union asked the regional office of the National Labor Relations Commission in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan to mediate a labor dispute, but the commission instructed the union and management to hold more talks.

The state-run commission is responsible for mediating and adjudicating labor disputes.

Under the advice, the labor union is required to continue to hold talks with the management to launch a legal walkout even if the strike vote is passed.

The labor and management had 23 rounds of talks since July 8, but significant progress has not been made yet.

The labor union has called for a pay raise, additional bonus, the extension of the retirement age and the abolition of the wage peak system, saying the company had been in the black in the January-September period.

But the management has yet to put out its proposal. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114