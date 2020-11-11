Moon honors UN Korean War veterans, vows to make Korea 'peaceful, prosperous'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in pledged efforts Wednesday to make South Korea "peaceful and prosperous," paying respects to war veterans on the occasion of the International Memorial Day for UN Korean War Veterans.



"The more we reflect on their spirit of dignity, the more we are humbled by their solemn sacrifice," Moon wrote on his social media accounts. "I pay tribute to those who dedicated themselves to freedom and peace, and pray for the souls of those who sacrificed their own lives."



He added, "Your pride and honor is our pride and honor. We will defend your honor and protect your pride by making the Republic of Korea peaceful and prosperous."



Starting this year, Nov. 11 has become the official memorial day for UN war veterans, as a law was enacted in March to honor the veterans and mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.



In commemoration of their noble sacrifice and efforts to keep peace, the "Turn Toward Busan International Memorial Ceremony" will be held at the UN Memorial Cemetery in the southern city of Busan at 11 a.m.



Approximately 2,300 soldiers from 11 nations who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War were buried at the cemetery, the only memorial cemetery in the world dedicated to UN soldiers.



"I thank diplomatic corps from sending states and Korean War veterans and their families who are honoring the souls at the cemetery," the president said. "I am encouraged once again by the strong resolve each and every one of the war veterans showed for freedom and peace."



Moon asked the people to join him in a moment of silence for one minute at 11 a.m. to remember their sacrifice. (Yonhap)