FM meets with US national security adviser

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien (L) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha posing for a photo during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday. (Captured image from the Twitter account of the US National Security Council)

WASHINGTON -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday and discussed "many important national security issues facing the two countries," the US official said.



"It was great to speak with my esteemed colleague Kang Kyung-wha, Foreign Minister of our ally, the republic of Korea,"



O'Brien tweeted. "We discussed many important national security issues facing both nations and the Indo-Pacific."



Kang has been on a visit to Washington since Sunday. She already held talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula.



She was also expected to hold meetings with officials from US.



Congress and the academic circle. Attention has also been on whether she would meet with foreign policy advisers and others close to US President-elect Joe Biden.



Kang was scheduled to return home Wednesday. (Yonhap)

