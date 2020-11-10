Nvidia chips to fuel Hyundai self-driving push

New Horizons Studio’s walking car Elevate (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will mount Nvidia’s computer chips on all Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Genesis models starting from 2022 to help those vehicles process large amounts of real-time data.



According to the world’s fifth-largest automotive group, Nvidia Drive chips will be installed in all vehicles to provide improved computing power required for running the connected car operating system, or ccOS, developed by Hyundai Motor.



Hyundai’s ccOS allows vehicles to exchange and process real-time data via mobile communication network, offering drivers up-to-date traffic information and news as well as music and video streaming services.



With the help of 5G network, the ccOS technology is expected to see an exponential growth in the era of self-driving cars, as the technology allows vehicles to process huge chunks of data generated from the inside and outside, according to industry sources.



“The Nvidia Drive platform is proven -- it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles,” said Paul Choo, senior vice president of electronics tech unit at Hyundai Motor Group.





(Hyundai Motor Group)