National

Opposition party demands full-scale review on government’s special expenses

By Park Han-na
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 15:33       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 15:33

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (left) and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)
The main opposition People Power Party called for a comprehensive review of special expenses held by government bodies Tuesday after lawmakers’ inspection into spending records of the top prosecution office and the Justice Ministry found no meaningful results.

In a meeting with party officials, Floor Leader Rep. Joo Ho-young criticized Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae for obstructing the proceeding of the on-the-spot inspection by presenting insufficient data regarding the ministry’s “special activities” budget.

“The justice minister brought up the issue of special activities expenses but she didn’t properly provide the records and actually interfered with the inspection,” Joo said.

Special expenses are extraordinary expenses incurred in connection with confidential work-related responsibilities or official functions. As it requires no proof of usage, the fund has often come under criticism for being used for personal reasons by government officials.

The inspection was carried out by ruling and opposition lawmakers on the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Monday.

It was a follow-up measure after the ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers asserted that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl had used special expenses allocated to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office for his political fund during a standing committee meeting that Choo attended on Thursday. The minister said she acknowledged the speculation.

Choo directed the top prosecutors’ office on Friday to submit the details of the payment and allocation of special expenses for itself and other lower prosecution offices.

The opposition party said some 1 trillion won ($896 million), including 18.1 billion won for Cheong Wa Dae, has been proposed to be set aside in next year’s budget for government offices in the name of special activity funds, and pledged to pay extra attention on the spending category during budget examination process.

Failing to find evidence to support the accusation that Yoon misused the fund during the inspection, the ruling party lawmakers blamed the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office for disclosing only a small portion of the accounting records.

“The data submitted by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office is not even 20 percent of the total we asked for. … This inspection cannot end the controversy (on Yoon’s special expenses),” said Rep. Song Ki-hun of the ruling party, who took part in Monday’s inspection.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
