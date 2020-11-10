 Back To Top
Life&Style

‘No Limits in Seoul’ aims to shatter prejudices about physically challenged artists

By Park Yuna
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 18:32       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 18:32
"Unspoken Spoken,” choreographed by Fin Walker for Candoco Dance Company (Camilla Greenwell)

Korea Disability Arts and Culture Center kicked off “No Limits in Seoul,” an international art show that introduces artists with disabilities who perform to break perceptions about people with disabilities and global art groups that integrate disabled and nondisabled artists.

“No Limits in Seoul,” which runs from Monday to Nov. 19 online, explores diverse performing art groups from around the world and how contemporary art can be interpreted from diverse perspectives.

Artists around the world are invited to participate in the online forums, screening performances and artist talks. The forums will address issues regarding the status of Korea’s disability arts.

The British Council -- the UK’s international relations organization for cultural and educational opportunities -- cooperated with KDAC to introduce four leading UK dance companies and artists: Candoco, Hijinx, Stopgap Dance Company and Chisato Minaminura. The two organizations have cooperated since 2018 to bring disability arts to the mainstream, according to the British Council.

Candoco and Hijinx previously toured Korea to premiere “Good Morning Everybody” at the 2018 PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad and to present the theatrical production “Meet Fred” in 2019, respectively.

“Wherever you are and whatever you do, the arts lie at the heart of human experience,” said British Ambassador to Korea Simon Smith in the online opening ceremony. “We hope to see many more future collaborations between artists in the UK and Korea and between art professionals in the sector. And we hope that the show will reach new audiences and help shift perceptions of people with disabilities.”

Those who subscribed for the show are provided with the link to the show. Some performances will be offered on the official website, nolimits.kr.


By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

