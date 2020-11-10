 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 14:17       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 14:17
This image, provided by e.L.e Media, shows the logo of US magazine Rolling Stone. (e.L.e Media)
This image, provided by e.L.e Media, shows the logo of US magazine Rolling Stone. (e.L.e Media)
American music publication Rolling Stone is set to roll out a Korean edition starting this month in the latest addition to its international edition series.

Rolling Stone Korea, the 12th international edition by Rolling Stone, will be produced in partnership with e.L.e Media, under a license agreement with Penske Media Corp., according to the publication.

The Korean edition, which the magazine said will be a mix of local content and syndicated articles, will be available in a bi-monthly print edition, along with digital and video content, starting November.

"The international popularity and success of music from Korea over the last few years has only grown our interest in launching the Rolling Stone brand in that market," Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone president and CEO, said in an article published on the magazine's website.

"We're excited to give readers in Korea and beyond access to the brand's unparalleled editorial content and world-class live events that Rolling Stone is known for."

"We see limitless possibilities for growth as leaders in the K-Pop industry, domestically and overseas, as we aim to create a 'cultural world' that's unified through 'music,'" said Ray Yeom, e.L.e Media founder and CEO.

First issued in 1967, Rolling Stone is a popular monthly magazine that covers music and entertainment as well as politics.

The magazine publishes international editions in locations like Germany, Japan and Australia. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114