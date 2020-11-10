Moon to join ASEAN-related summits this week

This file photo shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in holding a teleconference with leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China and Japan at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on April 14, to discuss ways to tackle the new coronavirus pandemic, in this photo released by the presidential office. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in plans to participate in a series of ASEAN-related summits this week, via video links, with a focus on Seoul's cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and the greater Asia-Pacific region, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.



Moon will hold an online group summit with leaders of ASEAN, a regional intergovernmental organization comprised of 10 Southeast Asian nations, on Thursday to discuss Seoul's cooperation with member nations in various fields.



On Friday, Moon will hold a group summit with leaders of the five Mekong River nations -- Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand -- to discuss ways to forge deeper ties.



In 2019, Moon and the leaders of the Mekong nations held their first summit in the southern port city of Busan. They adopted a joint declaration centered on enhancing their economic development cooperation in resources, farming and the environment by sharing Korea's experience of rapid post-war growth.



Moon on Saturday will also join the 23nd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) summit, a dialogue between the heads of ASEAN together with South Korea, China and Japan.



The APT summit was launched in December 1997 at the time of an Asia-wide financial crisis. The ASEAN members invited the Northeast Asian powers on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of ASEAN.



Also on Saturday, Moon is scheduled to attend the East Asian Summit session involving the ASEAN members, South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Russia, Australia, India and New Zealand.



On Sunday, Moon plans to participate in a signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)