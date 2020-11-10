 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Military civilian employee tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:50       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:50
This undated file photo shows the defense ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows the defense ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
An employee of a defense ministry agency handling welfare for service members has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ministry said Tuesday.

The Welfare Agency official, based in Yongsan, was confirmed with COVID-19 after feeling sick over the weekend, according to the ministry.

Authorities are carrying out contact tracing to find out the exact route of her infection, it said.

The latest case raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the military population to 167.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 100 new virus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 27,653. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114