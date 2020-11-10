 Back To Top
Business

Doosan unit to develop fuel cells for ships with Navig8

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:20       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:20

Fuel cells for a ship to be developed by the fuel cell maker in cooperation with Singaporean shipper Navig8. (Doosan Fuel Cell)
South Korean fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Tuesday it has signed a preliminary deal with Singaporean shipper Navig8 to develop fuel cells for ships.

Under the deal, Doosan Fuel Cell will provide solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), energy conversion devices generating electricity, for a 50,000-ton ship of Navig8, while the Singaporean shipping company will offer technologies to mount SOFCs on the ship.

SOFCs for the 50,000-ton ship will be used to propel the vessel and generate electricity for it, the company said.

The deal is the first case of Doosan Fuel Cell expanding its business from electricity-generating fuel cells, the company said.

Last month, Doosan Fuel Cell, a unit of cash-strapped Doosan Group, said it has signed a deal with British SOFC maker Ceres Power to develop SOFCs.

The fuel cell maker plans to invest 72.4 billion won($64.7 million) to build a fuel cell plant with the aim of mass-producing SOFCs from 2024.

Navig8 is a global shipper that has about 140 petrochemicals or oil carriers, Doosan Fuel Cell said. (Yonhap)

