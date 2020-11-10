Netflix estimated to have record-high subscriptions in S. Korea in Oct.: data

The corporate logo of Netflix (Netflix Services Korea Ltd.)

US streaming giant Netflix Inc. is estimated to have brought in record-high paid subscriptions in South Korea last month, industry data showed Tuesday.



An estimated 3.62 million viewers in South Korea presumably paid 51.4 billion won ($45.9 million) for subscriptions in October, almost twofold from 26.2 billion won in the same period a year earlier, according to the data from industry tracker WiseApp.



The data showed that users in their 20s accounted for 36 percent of last month's paid users, followed by those in their 30s at 25 percent and 40-somethings at 20 percent.



WiseApp said in a post that Netflix's total paid users and payment amount in South Korea are likely to be higher than estimated, as its data does not include other payment methods, such as those made through app stores and pay TV platforms.



Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, offers original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.



Netflix currently does not release revenue and subscription data by region. (Yonhap)