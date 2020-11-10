PM congratulates Biden, calls for unwavering progress of Korean Peninsula peace process

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun chairs a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun congratulated Joe Biden Tuesday on his US presidential election victory and called for steadfast progress of the Korean Peninsula peace process under the next American administration.



"(The Seoul government) should communicate closely with the incoming (US) administration to push ahead with the Korean Peninsula peace process," Chung said during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul.



He also stressed the need to prevent any "vacuum" in bilateral cooperation in diplomacy and security during the power transition in the US.



Chung's remarks on the Korean Peninsula peace process echo President Moon Jae-in's remarks the previous day.



In a meeting with his senior aides on Monday, Moon stated that Seoul stands firm in its "commitment to pushing unwaveringly for the Korean Peninsula peace process."



The South Korean leader also stated that Seoul will have "multi-sided" communication with Biden in order to ensure that there is no "vacuum" in the alliance and the Korea peace process.



The prime minister also called on officials to closely monitor potential US policy shifts and developments stemming from the outcome of the American election.



"We expect a lot of change in America's economic and trade policy, and its effect on our country won't be small," Chung said, while ordering officials to come up with measures to deal with potential influences on South Korea's economy. (Yonhap)