National

China-bound passengers must submit 2 negative COVID-19 test results

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 09:19       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:01
In this file photo, passengers arriving from overseas undergo a quarantine procedure at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on July 15. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, passengers arriving from overseas undergo a quarantine procedure at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on July 15. (Yonhap)
Passengers of China-bound flights from South Korea must provide two negative coronavirus test results before boarding, starting later this week, health authorities here said Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, China will require all passengers arriving from South Korea, regardless of their nationalities, to submit two negative COVID-19 test results from two separate testing sites, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Tests must be completed within 48 hours before their departure, the KDCA said, adding that the tests should be conducted at facilities designated by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul.

Passengers need to pay around 400,000 won ($359) for the two tests, the KDCA said.

The Chinese government has so far requested passengers of China-bound flights from the country to submit one negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights. (Yonhap)
