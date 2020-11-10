 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor to use Nvidia's infotainment system in all vehicles from 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 09:15       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:51

Chipmaker NVIDIA's in-vehicle infotainment system with artificial intelligence features. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Chipmaker NVIDIA's in-vehicle infotainment system with artificial intelligence features. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Hyundai Motor Group, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it will use US chipmaker Nvidia's in-vehicle Drive system across all of its vehicles from 2022.

The South Korean carmaker will apply the Nvidia Drive "connected car" platform to all of its upcoming models from Hyundai Motor Co., its independent Genesis brand, and Kia Motors Corp. starting from 2022, the company said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the group's next-generation vehicles will feature in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems powered by NVIDIA DRIVE as standard. The drive system enables the group's IVI systems to combine audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-based connected car services, it said.  

"The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven -- it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles," Paul Choo, senior vice president of the electronics tech unit at Hyundai Motor Group, said in the statement.

Hyundai Motor Group has been working with Nvidia since 2015 and has already been using the chipmaker's drive platform in the Genesis GV80 SUV and G80 sedan released this year, the statement said.

The companies have also been collaborating to develop an advanced digital cockpit for future apps and features to be released in late 2021, it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114