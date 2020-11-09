 Back To Top
National

S. Korea raises travel warning for Tanzania's southeastern region

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2020 - 20:04       Updated : Nov 9, 2020 - 20:04
Photo shows current status of Tanzania's travel warning adjustment. (Yonhap)

The foreign ministry raised the travel warning for Tanzania's southeastern region of Mtwara on Monday, due to heightened risks after growing violence by Islamic extremists based in neighboring Mozambique.

A "red" alert, the second-highest level out of a four-scale system, now applies to the Mtwara region, the ministry said in a release. It calls for travelers to cancel their trips and citizens staying there to leave the place unless they have essential reasons.

Tanzania has been a target of attacks by Islamic extremists in recent years, whose terrorist activities appear to be expanding from northern Mozambique. Late last month, Tanzanian police announced that a border village in the Mtwara region was hit by some 300 attackers, according to news reports. (Yonhap)
