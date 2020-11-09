 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Salaried employees work 8.05 hours per day, take 8.25 days off per month: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Nov 9, 2020 - 17:38
Pedestrians in downtown Seoul on Oct. 14. (Yonhap)
Pedestrians in downtown Seoul on Oct. 14. (Yonhap)
Salaried employees in South Korea work for 8.05 hours on average per work day and take an average of 8.25 days off per month, a poll showed Monday.

According to the survey of 1,000 workers aged between 19 and 55 by local pollster Embrain Public, 811 respondents said they stay at work for more than eight hours per weekday, with 54.7 percent of them saying their overtime is caused by excessive workload. Another 30 percent said they work longer than eight hours to earn more, while 15.3 percent said they are forced by employers to work late.

Notably, 35.3 percent said their health is currently not good.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 22-26 nationwide at the request of the civic organization Gapjil 119, dedicated to stamping out power abuse by people in higher positions.

The ratio of workers taking less than eight days off a month was higher among non-regular workers, at 28 percent, than regular workers at 21.3 percent.

Less than half of the pollees, 45.2 percent, said they can go on leave on any day they want, the pollster said, adding the ratio was lower among female, non-regular and low-income workers.

It also found 64.5 percent saying the Labor Standards Act is well observed at work, while 58.4 percent said they don't trust the government and government labor inspectors.

About 57 percent of regular workers said their working conditions will improve in the future, whereas 54.5 percent of non-regulars gave the opposite answer. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114