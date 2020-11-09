S. Korea, Caribbean countries to hold annual forum to discuss health care, food security

Poster for the 10th High-Level Forum on the Korea-Caribbean Partnership. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korea and Caribbean countries will hold their annual high-level forum later this week to discuss cooperation on health and medical care, and food security in the post-coronavirus era, the foreign ministry said Monday.



The 10th High-Level Forum on the Korea-Caribbean Partnership is scheduled to take place in Seoul on Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to strengthen cooperation with the region in various areas, such as responses to pandemics and climate change, and energy.



The ministry will host the forum jointly with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) -- a group of 15 Caribbean nations and five associate members with an aim to promote economic integration -- and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), a greater regional cooperation apparatus involving the CARICOM members and others.



Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will offer welcoming remarks, while CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque and ACS Secretary General Rodolfo Sabonge will deliver keynote speeches on the impact of COVID-19 on the Caribbean region and its responses to the pandemic.



The ministry will restrict the number of offline participants to 40 in line with COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, but many participants from the Caribbean region are set to join the session via video links.



Since its launch in 2011, South Korea has invited senior representatives from Caribbean countries with a view to deepening practical cooperation with the region. (Yonhap)