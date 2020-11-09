Flight attendant takes life after COVID-19 financial struggle

Planes are parked at Incheon International Airport. This photo is not related to the content of the story below. (Yonhap)
A flight attendant took her own life after experiencing financial difficulties stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, the police said Sunday.
According to the Seoul Gangseo Police Station, the woman in her 20s was found dead in her studio apartment in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, Saturday. There were no signs of foul play, the police said.
It was reported that the deceased had been on unpaid leave for months and had encountered financial difficulties. As air travel sharply contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic, many airlines have forced their workers to go on unpaid leave or take pay cuts.
Local media outlets reported that the deceased had trouble paying back the 150 million won ($134,700) loan she had taken out for the lump-sum deposit on her apartment. It was not known which local airline she worked for.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)