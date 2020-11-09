 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Two foreign nationals arrested for posting threats on French Embassy complex

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2020 - 14:26       Updated : Nov 9, 2020 - 14:26
French Embassy complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
French Embassy complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Police said Monday they have arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly posting threatening signs on the wall of the French Embassy in South Korea.

The Seoul Western District Court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man, whose name and nationality have not been disclosed, on charges of posting threats against the diplomatic mission, according to police. An arrest warrant for an accomplice, also 25 years old, was issued the day before.

The two are accused of posting five flyers, which carried messages such as "Do not ignore Muslims," "Do not destroy our religion" and "Those who point knife at us will be killed by the knife," on the embassy wall in central Seoul on Nov. 1.

One of the flyers had a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron with a red X mark over it, according to police.

The court allowed police to put the suspects in custody, citing the gravity of the case and flight risk as unregistered foreign nationals.

"(The police) are investigating the relationship between the two suspects, their motives and possible connection to terrorism,"

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Jang Ha-yeon said. Jang said the police are reviewing the security conditions of other foreign missions in the capital. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114