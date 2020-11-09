Samsung Electronics’ Eco-Life Lab certified by TUV Rheinland

Researchers at Samsung Electronics‘ Eco-Life Lab are conducting research in their laboratory (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Monday that its microbiology laboratory unit Eco-Life Lab has been certified by international product testing institute TUV Rheinland for finding new ways to analyze microbial activities in electronic products.
Samsung Electronics has recently obtained two different certifications from∙the International Organization for Standardization: ISO 22196 for developing a measurement of antibacterial activity on plastics and other non-porous surfaces and ISO 846 for finding a way to evaluate microbial activities on plastic surface.
“(Samsung Electronics) has earned the public confidence through the lab‘s recent works, through which the company can analyze factors that might cause health and hygiene issues. The company will increase its efforts to find measures to improve issues that can arise when using its products,“ said Jeon Kyung-bin, head of Samsung Electronics‘ Global CS Center.
Earlier in January, Samsung Electronics founded Eco-Life Lab and recruited experts to find ways to improve odor, fungus and harmful microbial activities that could be found in its electronic products.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)