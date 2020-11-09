S. Korea to prepare extra face masks for public facilities

South Korea will prepare extra face masks for public places, as it moves to begin imposing fines for mask rule violators starting from Friday.
Libraries, train stations, express bus terminals, airports and other public facilities are required to have face masks ready for sale or available for free, under guidelines from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
Medical facilities, restaurants, athletic centers, cram schools and distribution centers will also be asked to prepare face masks for sale, the disaster response team said.
The government will also give out 20 million face masks to social welfare foundations to be distributed to elderly care centers and orphanages while preparing extra volume to be set aside for the police and the military.
The preparatory measure comes as the government looks to impose fines of 100,000 won ($88) on those violating the face mask mandate following the end of a one-month grace period that ends Thursday.
Face coverings are mandatory for those using public transportation, participating in rallies and visiting medical and care facilities as well as other designated high-risk facilities. Certain types of bars and karaoke establishments, indoor gyms, large study centers, buffet restaurants and logistics centers are also subject to the rule.
Considered suitable are government-certified medical masks such as those rated KF-94, KF-80 or KF-AD, as well as cotton masks and ordinary, disposable hygiene masks, if worn properly covering both the nose and mouth.
Masks with valves and those made out of mesh are categorized as improper. People can get a 20 percent reduction on the fine if they provide a reason for the violation within a given deadline.
The government is planning to prepare a variety of face masks to be distributed at public facilities.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)