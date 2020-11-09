 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] COVID-19 causing more layoffs at SMEs

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 11:01
About half of the employees at small and medium-sized companies who are taking time off from work are doing so due to business deterioration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics showed Monday.

According to the Korea Small Business Institute and Statistics Korea, among the 712,000 employees at small and medium-sized enterprises who were on temporary leave as of September, 50.1 percent, or 357,000, had taken leave due to a business slump or company shutdown.

Small and medium-sized companies have fewer than 300 workers, the national statistics agency said.

In the survey, smaller businesses with fewer than four employees proportionally had more workers on temporary leave. The figure was 154,000, or 58.3 percent of all employees on temporary leave. For companies with fewer than 300 workers, the figure was 202,000 workers or 45.1 percent.

At companies with more than 300 employees, 8,000 of the 76,000 on temporary leave had been relieved of their duties because of a business slump, the statistics showed.

The data shows a stark contrast from the situation a year earlier, when 43,000 employees at small and medium-sized companies were taking temporary leave due to a business slump, making up 14.1 percent of the total.

The statistics agency attributed the increase in the number of employees on temporary leave to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many business areas were hit hard by the social distancing measures, such as accommodations, food and sales.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114