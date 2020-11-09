Half of S. Koreans expect no major change in inter-Korean ties due to Biden presidency, poll shows

Results of a poll on prospects for inter-Korean ties, as Joe Biden has been elected as the new US president. (Realmeter)

Nearly half of South Koreans believe that there will be no major impact on inter-Korean relations when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office early next year, a poll showed Monday.



In the Realmeter survey of 500 people nationwide, aged 18 or older, conducted last Friday on prospects for Seoul-Pyongyang relations during Biden's term, 48.8 percent said there would be "little difference."



Only 16.4 percent betted on an improvement in relations, while 26.5 percent said relations are likely to worsen.



Many observers say Biden will likely take a more prudent and step-by-step approach toward Pyongyang, as the Moon Jae-in administration of South Korea seeks to advance the Korea peace process and create a "virtuous cycle" of improving relations with the North.



The poll was commissioned by a local broadcaster YTN and the margin of error is plus and minus 4.4 percentage points. (Yonhap)