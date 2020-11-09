Hyundai Rotem wins $76b conveyer system order from Ford

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows the conveyer system it delivered to Ford Motor's plant in the United States in 2016. (Hyundai Rotem)

Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Monday it has received a $76 billion order to supply conveyer systems to Ford Motor Co.'s plants by 2022.



Hyundai Rotem will provide the conveyer systems to the US carmaker's plants in Argentina, South Africa and Thailand in the next two years, the company said in a statement.



Hyundai Rotem has received orders for an accumulated 280 billion won ($250 million) worth of production facilities for Ford's assembly lines since 2008, it said.



The company said it aims to further win such deals from multinational carmakers as the global vehicle production facility market is estimated to reach over 2 trillion won per year.



Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. under its wing. (Yonhap)