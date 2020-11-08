Police detain one of two men suspected of threatening French envoy in Seoul

The Embassy of France in Seodaemun, a central district in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean police over the weekend detained one man and booked another on allegations of posting several flyers on the wall outside the Embassy of France in Seoul that were seen as threatening.
The Seodaemun District Police said they questioned the 25-year-old man on Saturday afternoon and decided to detain him based on concerns he might flee or destroy evidence.
According to police, the detained man is suspected of posting the flyers next to the entrance to the French Embassy in Seodaemun, central Seoul, at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 with another man. A warrant for the detention of the second man is pending.
The police said the flyers, written in Korean and English, claimed France was “trying to destroy Islam” and carried messages such as “those who point a knife towards us shall be killed by the knife.” One of the flyers included a vandalized photo of French President Emmanuel Macron.
A Seodaemun police official said over the phone Sunday that the two suspects told police they intended to “warn” Macron with the flyers because they believed the French president was “insulting Muslims.” Both admitted to allegations against them.
The official said investigations so far have yet to find any evidence of terrorist intent.
The suspects may face charges of intimidating the envoy of a foreign country. If tried and convicted, they could face up to five years in jail according to the laws here.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)