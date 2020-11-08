 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Police detain one of two men suspected of threatening French envoy in Seoul

By Kim Arin
Published : Nov 8, 2020 - 15:51       Updated : Nov 8, 2020 - 18:34

The Embassy of France in Seodaemun, a central district in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Embassy of France in Seodaemun, a central district in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean police over the weekend detained one man and booked another on allegations of posting several flyers on the wall outside the Embassy of France in Seoul that were seen as threatening.

The Seodaemun District Police said they questioned the 25-year-old man on Saturday afternoon and decided to detain him based on concerns he might flee or destroy evidence.

According to police, the detained man is suspected of posting the flyers next to the entrance to the French Embassy in Seodaemun, central Seoul, at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 with another man. A warrant for the detention of the second man is pending.

The police said the flyers, written in Korean and English, claimed France was “trying to destroy Islam” and carried messages such as “those who point a knife towards us shall be killed by the knife.” One of the flyers included a vandalized photo of French President Emmanuel Macron.

A Seodaemun police official said over the phone Sunday that the two suspects told police they intended to “warn” Macron with the flyers because they believed the French president was “insulting Muslims.” Both admitted to allegations against them.

The official said investigations so far have yet to find any evidence of terrorist intent.

The suspects may face charges of intimidating the envoy of a foreign country. If tried and convicted, they could face up to five years in jail according to the laws here.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114