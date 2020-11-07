 Back To Top
National

S. Korean professor elected as member of U.N. commission

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 7, 2020 - 11:30       Updated : Nov 7, 2020 - 11:30
Kim Pan-suk, a global public administration professor at Yonsei University, was elected as a member of the International Civil Service Commission. (Yonhap)
Kim Pan-suk, a global public administration professor at Yonsei University, was elected as a member of the International Civil Service Commission. (Yonhap)


A South Korean professor has been elected as a member of the International Civil Service Commission, becoming the first South Korean to join the key United Nations commission, the foreign ministry here said Saturday.

Kim Pan-suk, a global public administration professor at Yonsei University, is set to serve at the independent expert body established by the U.N. General Assembly from 2021-2024.

Kim had served as minister of personnel management and a presidential secretary for personnel policy.

The commission's mandate is to regulate and coordinate the conditions of service of staff in the United Nations common system, while promoting and maintaining high standards in the international civil service.

The commission is composed of 15 members who serve in their personal capacity. Among them, only the chairman and the vice chairman are full-time members and are based in New York. (Yonhap)

