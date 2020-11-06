 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Prosecutors raid Kumho Asiana Group amid probe into ‘suspicious internal transaction’

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Nov 6, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Nov 6, 2020 - 15:45
(Kumho Asiana Group)
(Kumho Asiana Group)

The prosecution said on Friday it has raided Kumho Asiana Group and Asiana Airlines’ offices to secure documents for its probe into alleged unfair internal transactions.

The group, a large Korean chaebol known for its leisure and construction business, currently stands accused of conducting suspicious internal trading to support its subsidiary Kumho Buslines, of which the owner family has the highest stake.

According to the authorities, Asiana Airlines signed a 30-year contract to sell the airline’s in-flight meal business to Swiss airline caterer Gategroup in 2016, on the condition that it invested in Kumho Buslines.

In August, the Fair Trade Commission slapped a fine of 32 billion won ($27 million) on the group and reported Chairman Park Sam-koo and two other executives to prosecutors over what it saw as a questionable financial expedient.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114