10 USFK service members test positive for COVID-19

In this file photo, taken on March 31, 2020, an employee of the US Forces Korea (USFK) is on duty at the entrance of the US Army's Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Ten American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States in the past week, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.



Nine of them arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government-chartered flights, while the other member arrived here on a commercial flight via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the US military.



Eight of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the other two were confirmed with the virus on a subsequent test while in quarantine, it said.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.



Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related COVID-19 infections to 298, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here. (Yonhap)