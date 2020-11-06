Jeju Gov. Won urges Japan to treat Fukushima water as 'human, environmental security issue'

Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong speaks during the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on the southern island of Jeju on Friday, in this photo provided by the forum. (Yonhap)

SEOUL/JEJU -- Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong called Friday for Japan to deal with the contaminated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as a "human, environmental security issue."



The governor made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, amid public concerns over Tokyo's possible discharge of the tritium-laced water in the ocean.



"On Japan's decision to release radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, I urge Japan to treat this as a human and environmental security issue and engage in multilateral cooperation," Won said.



"This is not only Japan's problem but a common problem of the entire world," he added.



Amid public concerns over Japan's handling of the radioactive water, Seoul has repeatedly called for Tokyo to transparently share related information and stressed its "foremost priority" on the safety of citizens.



Last month, Tokyo was expected to finalize its plan to dispose of the tritium-laced water. But it apparently postponed an announcement on its decision amid strong protests. (Yonhap)