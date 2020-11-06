GM Korea puts off investment in Bupyeong plant due to wage strike

(Yonhap)
GM Korea said Friday it would put off a plan to invest in its Bupyeong plant, which was scheduled for the production of next-generation global products, as workers’ strike continued.
The automaker said it has already suffered a serious cash liquidity crisis due to production losses of more than 60,000 units due to COVID-19 in the first half of this year, and has taken strong cost-cutting measures to secure liquidity.
“GM Korea suffered an additional production loss of more than 7,000 units due to the labor union’s refusal to work overtime and partial strikes. The company’s liquidity situation is getting worse as the decision to engage in additional disputes is expected to result in a cumulative production loss of 12,000 units,” the official said.
On Thursday, GM Korea’s labor union decided to stage another three-day partial strike against the management over wage and collective agreement negotiations. They also decided to continue to refuse to work overtime, as they have since April 23.
By Shin Ji-hye
