National

Korea names new ambassadors to 11 nations

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 22:44       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 22:44

Cho Hyun-ock (leftO, former senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs under President Moon Jae-in and Roh Tae-kang, former vice culture minister (Yonhap)
Cho Hyun-ock (leftO, former senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs under President Moon Jae-in and Roh Tae-kang, former vice culture minister (Yonhap)



South Korea on Thursday appointed new ambassadors to 11 nations, including Germany and Switzerland, in a regular reshuffle, the foreign ministry said.

Roh Tae-kang, former vice culture minister under President Moon Jae-in from 2017-2019, was appointed ambassador to Switzerland, the ministry said.

The ministry said Roh "has the experience that will enable him to seek a higher level of cooperation with the host nation, which is ahead in the cultural and tourism sectors."

Cho Hyun-ock, former senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs under Moon, was named ambassador to Germany, according to the ministry.

She speaks German, has studied at Heidelberg University and is familiar with local affairs there, it said.

The ministry also appointed new ambassadors to East Timor, Vatican City, France, Turkey, Libya, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Uruguay and Turkmenistan.

In addition, new consuls general were named for Niigata, Boston, Sapporo, San Francisco, Hamburg and Fukuoka. (Yonhap)

