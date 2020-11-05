BAT Korea touts data showing Glo’s possible reduced health risks

British American Tobacco Korea said on Thursday that results from scientific studies show its flagship heating product Glo may “significantly reduce” the risk of smoking-related disease.
Data gathered by scientists from BAT’s research and development center for a period of three months saw exposure to harmful smoke toxicants reduced when smokers switched from smoking regular cigarettes to using Glo completely, the company said.
These and other findings were presented during an event hosted by BAT Korea’s new country manager, Kim Eun-ji, in Seoul.
Joining the event through a virtual meeting, James Murphy, group head of Potentially Reduced Risk Product Science at BAT, said the initial results from the studies are “extremely encouraging.”
“Glo provides smokers who wish to continue using tobacco and nicotine products with a potentially reduced risk alternative to cigarettes,” he said.
According to one of the BAT studies, Glo’s aerosol toxicant levels were 90 percent less than those in regular cigarettes.
Tobacco makers such as Philip Morris International and BAT have promoted the reduced risk of e-cigarettes with studies they’ve conducted in recent years. But the claims of reduction in exposure levels have been disputed by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety here.
The World Health Organization also says, “Both tobacco products and ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery System) pose risks to health,” concluding the safest approach is not to use either.
Countering such approach, Murphy said the science of e-cigarettes and vapor products are “politicized.”
“Public Health England for the last six years has said year on year that e-cigarettes are 95 percent safer than smoking cigarettes,” he said, citing the case of the UK regulator.
The company said that the study will continue to build on the evidence found to show reduced potential in comparison to smoking cigarettes.
Following the three months of data that was revealed Thursday, the full report based on 12 months of data will be available sometime next year, Murphy said.
This year also marks the tobacco maker’s 30th anniversary.
BAT Korea grabbed headlines earlier this year when it appointed Kim Eun-ji, who has been with the company for 16 years, as its new chief. She became the first female chief in the country’s tobacco industry.
During the event, Kim said the company has set the target of meeting 50 million “potentially reduced-risk” tobacco products and driving down carbon emissions to zero.
Kim also said BAT’s Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, factory is on course to reach $400 million in exports after hitting the $300 million threshold last year.
