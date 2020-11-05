eBay Korea's Big Smile Day goes big, offers customers chance to rent cinema

(eBay Korea)
eBay Korea is adding a series of promotional events and special deals as part of its annual shopping event Big Smile Day -- including a cinema rental.
From Thursday to Sunday, the promotional event dubbed “Smile Club Lounge” is going online to offline for members of Smile Club -- a premium membership service launched in 2017 that provides exclusive deals, discounts and specialized customer services that have helped the e-commerce giant secure a large number of loyal customers.
Smile Club Lounge consists of two parts.
The Flex Lounge event allows users a chance to flex their consumer muscle by paying just 100 won (9 cents) to enter a raffle that has prizes such as renting a private cinema screen and one month’s worth of coffee.
Another promotional event, Time Deal Lounge will see discounts of up to 50 percent being offered for eight Smile Club affiliates: Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin-Robbins, Paris Baguette, Caffe Pascucci, Egg Drop, GS25, CGV and Megabox.
Coinciding with Big Smile Day, which continues until Nov. 12, the company said coupons offered during the event this year are worth 4 million won.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)