Opposition overtakes ruling party in Seoul

The ruling Democratic Party’s support rating has fallen behind that of the conservative opposition People Power Party in Seoul, where the two parties seek to strengthen their support base ahead of the next year’s mayoral by-elections.
According to a survey released by Realmeter on Thursday, the People Power Party’s support came in at 31.4 percent among Seoul residents surveyed, up 1.0 percentage points from the previous week, while that of the ruling party decreased 3.8 percentage points to 30.3 percent.
The poll result appears to show Seoul citizens’ discontent over the government’s announcement on a tax relief plan for single homeowners and retail stock investors this week. The capital, a key battleground for the two parties, has leaned toward the liberal camp in the past elections.
“Seoul has the largest real estate market and is highly sensitive to issues related to tax,” Bae Cheol-ho, a senior researcher at Realmeter said.
Following a consultation with the ruling party, the government said Tuesday that it would cut the tax rate by 0.05 percentage points for those who own one house with a taxable value of 600 million won or less.
It also said that it would not push to lower the bar on requirements for major shareholders of listed firms in an income tax law. This means that the government would maintain its standard for collecting taxes from retail stock investors who own stocks worth over 1 billion won in a single company.
Seoul and Busan are crucial battlegrounds for the rival parties in the next several months as they will take on each other the areas for the mayoral by-elections in April next year.
The main opposition party continued to maintain an upper hand in its stronghold of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, with 32.7 percent. The support rate for the ruling party in those areas stood at 28.0 percent in the same poll.
On a nationwide level, the Democratic Party garnered a higher approval rating with 34.7 percent, down 0.1 percent point from a week earlier. The Support rate for the People Power Party slipped 1.2 percentage points to 27.7 percent.
The public poll was conducted between Monday and Wednesday on 1,504 voters nationwide.
