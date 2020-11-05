 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Call me Sammy: Samsung adds new wake-up word to AI speaker

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:24       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:26
Samsung Bixby (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Bixby (Samsung Electronics)
“Sammy” is a new wake-up word for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Home Mini speaker, according to the tech giant on Thursday.

Samsung has recently added the new word to wake up its voice-activated artificial intelligence speaker, the Galaxy Home Mini, through a software update.

Users can both use “Hi, Bixby” and “Sammy-ya” to activate the speaker.

There have been some complaints on inaccuracy and inconvenience from calling the AI assistant Bixby, due to the difficulty of pronouncing X and B accurately in some regions.

“Sammy has been a nickname for Samsung in the Western region, which also sounds friendly,” said a Samsung official. “The company is currently reviewing various plans to expand the use of the new wake-up word, including smartphones, but it is not confirmed yet.”

Samsung has been seen moving to revamp its AI Bixby strategy, since Adam Cheyer, the former head of Bixby development at Samsung, has left the company. Regarding the chief developer’s leave, there were rumors that Samsung could shut down the Bixby platform.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114