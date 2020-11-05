 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK parliament adopts non-smoking law

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 14:39       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 14:39
North holding a plenary meeting of the 14th Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly to discuss the tobacco prohibition law and revision to the enterprise law. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North holding a plenary meeting of the 14th Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly to discuss the tobacco prohibition law and revision to the enterprise law. (KCNA-Yonhap)
The standing committee of the North Korean parliament adopted a non-smoking law and a revised corporate law, the North’s state media reported on Thursday.

Under the new law, smoking is banned in designated areas such as theaters, cinemas and other public spaces, childcare centers, educational institutions, medical and health facilities, commercial facilities and on public transportation, said the North’s Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang had enacted a “smoking control” law in 2005 that prohibits smoking in public venues.

The new law consisting of 31 articles calls for stronger surveillance and punishment on violators.

North Korea has often disclosed photographs of its leader Kim Jong-un smoking while visiting places to provide “guidance.”

The revised corporate law stipulates that when business establishments such as factories undergo changes to save more energy and costs, or set up a new corporation or go under the supervision of a different government entity, their production and business activities must be carried out according to Socialist principles under state guidance.

The details of the revised corporate law have not been disclosed, but the KCNA report suggests that the North Korean government has toughened its control on business activities, shifting from a policy of strengthening the autonomy and independence of business establishments.

The meeting was presided by Choe Ryong-hae, chief of the standing committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, and attended by vice chairmen and general secretary of the SPA standing committee.

The North Korean parliament revises the country’s Constitution and laws; sets up the basic principles for state policy; decides personnel reshuffles in major state organizations; and approves budget bills.

By Kim So-hyun  (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114