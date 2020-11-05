[Weekender] Millennials make hiking hip in COVID-19 times

Hikers pose at the top of Bukhansan in Seoul on Oct. 25. (Yonhap)

As the foliage turns to different shades of color, those visiting the mountains for the first time this year will be surprised to see so many people, especially millennials, on the hiking trails at Seoul’s many mountains.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hiking was seen as a leisure activity that not many millennials were excited about. Older bosses at work asking their younger colleagues to go hiking together on the weekend was one of the standard nightmares that millennials complained about on social media.



All that has changed in 2020, and hiking has become a defining trend among millennials this year.



Two factors contributed to the hiking trend among millennials: COVID-19 and social media.



Due to COVID-19, South Koreans couldn’t go to gyms or other sports facilities during peak social distancing periods. At the same time, heightened interest in health and immunity led to heightened interest in home training and other physical activities. In addition, being quarantined or stuck indoors left many wanting fresh air outside. People started heading to the mountains, despite having to wear masks.



Still, this year has seen a decrease in the total number of mountaingoers.



“If you look at the total number of people coming to the national parks, the figure has decreased around 18 percent,” said an official at the Korea National Park Service. “National parks that are close to homes and easy to hike got more visitors, while parks outside large cities that people went to in large groups on chartered buses had fewer visitors for the most part.”



Korea National Park Service data showed that as of September, the total number of visitors this year increased only for Gyeryongsan, Bukhansan and Chiaksan, which are all close to large cities. Gyeryongsan visitors rose 16 percent, Chiaksan 24 percent and Bukhansan 19 percent compared with last year’s data.



Jin Joo-young, who has hiked for the past six years and heads the Instagram-based Young Mountaineers Club, for people between the ages of 20 and 35, thinks the number of people on the mountains in Seoul is higher than ever.



“In Seoul, Inwangsan, Ansan and hiking courses in Bukhansan that take only an hour or two to reach the top are especially popular among millennials,” said Jin. “Places like Gwanaksan and Dobongsan also have much more people than in previous years.”



Another factor that drives millennials to the mountains is the popularity of social media.



Numerous Instagram posts with hashtags such as #Deungsan (the Korean word for hiking), #Deungsanstagram (a portmanteau of Instagram and the Korean word for hiking) and #Sanrini (a portmanteau of the Korean words “san,” meaning mountain, and “eorini,” meaning child) could be seen this year.







Many hikers crowd the top of Bukhansan in Seoul on Oct. 25. (Yonhap)