Army officer, soldier test positive for new coronavirus

Trainee soldiers of the Army's 7th Infantry Division salute their family members during their online completion ceremony amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (KT Corp.)

An Army officer and a soldier have tested positive for the new coronavirus but had no contact with other service members at their bases, the defense ministry said Thursday.



The officer, based in Anyang, some 20 kilometers south of Seoul, was in quarantine after coming into contact with a civilian COVID-19 patient before he tested positive for the virus.



The soldier, based in Asan, 90 km south of the capital, tested positive for the virus after his family member was infected with the virus. The soldier also had no contact with other members at his unit as he was away from the unit for holiday before discharge.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 165.



Nationwide the country added 125 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 27,050. (Yonhap)