 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Army officer, soldier test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 10:39       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 10:39
Trainee soldiers of the Army's 7th Infantry Division salute their family members during their online completion ceremony amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (KT Corp.)
Trainee soldiers of the Army's 7th Infantry Division salute their family members during their online completion ceremony amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (KT Corp.)
An Army officer and a soldier have tested positive for the new coronavirus but had no contact with other service members at their bases, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The officer, based in Anyang, some 20 kilometers south of Seoul, was in quarantine after coming into contact with a civilian COVID-19 patient before he tested positive for the virus.

The soldier, based in Asan, 90 km south of the capital, tested positive for the virus after his family member was infected with the virus. The soldier also had no contact with other members at his unit as he was away from the unit for holiday before discharge.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 165.

Nationwide the country added 125 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 27,050. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114