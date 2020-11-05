[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Martin Eden

(Italy, France)

Opened Oct. 29

Drama, Romance

Directed by Pietro Marcello



Martin Eden (Luca Marinelli), a ship worker, falls in love at first sight when he meets Helena (Jessica Cressy), an upper-class woman. Hoping to gain a place among the literary elite to be with her, he decides to become a writer and embarks on a quest to educate himself. The movie is based on a 1909 novel by American author Jack London.





Tesla

(US)

Opened Oct. 28

Drama

Directed by Michael Almereyda



Inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. He also faces uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Meanwhile, since Tesla needs funds for his inventions, he asks for some money from financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz).





Whiplash

(US)

Reopened Oct. 28

Crime, Drama

Directed by Damien Chazelle



Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a first-year student at the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory in New York City. He aspires to become a world-class drummer. One day, Terence Fletcher (J. K. Simmons), conductor and bandleader of Shaffer Conservatory Studio Band, invites him into the ensemble as core drummer. However, Andrew soon finds out that Fletcher is ruthless and abusive to his students.





Samjin Company English Class

(Korea)

Opened Oct. 21

Drama

Directed by Lee Jong-pil



In 1995, three women -- Lee Ja-young (Ko Ah-sung), Jung Yoo-na (E Som) and Sim Bo-ram (Park Hye-soo) -- have been working at their company for eight years. Though they’re all good at their jobs, they lack college diplomas and are constantly passed over for promotions. Then the company announces the start of an English class, promising that employees who attain scores of 600 or higher will be offered promotions.