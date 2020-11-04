After-school care workers threaten to launch strike Friday

Thousands of after-school care attendants are threatening a one-day strike Friday, demanding better working conditions.
A coalition of nonregular school workers announced Wednesday that more than a quarter of its 13,000 members working as after-school care providers are expected to join the walkout. That is about 3,300 workers at 2,200 elementary schools nationwide.
The planned action is to protest the Education Ministry’s plan to make after-school care a community-level project planned and managed by local government authorities.
Currently, individual schools are responsible for the provision of after-hours care to students in need.
The ministry said it needs to lower the burden on schools, which have been struggling to focus on their core task of education during the pandemic situation.
“During this crisis time of coronavirus outbreak, we provided care to students at schools as part of the public safety net. Now what is being discussed is to transfer that role to local governments from schools, which could result in the monetization of after-hours care,” a group of care workers in North Jeolla Province said in a statement Wednesday. “We will strike on Friday to stop this.”
Care workers fear that shifting the responsibility to regional governments could result in increased job insecurity.
Some regional governments facing budgetary constraints would delegate the managerial tasks to private companies, choosing the lowest bidder, which would increase the chances of those companies firing after-school care attendants, they say.
The nonregular school workers’ coalition demanded that the government ensure an eight-hour workday for all after-school care workers and stabilize their wage levels, especially under the chaos stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
To resolve the issue, the Education Ministry has proposed the formation of a joint negotiation body composed of representatives of after-school care attendants, parents and education officers.
It said it is difficult to augment the wage levels of after-school care attendants as school budgets are already fixed.
For next year, the Education Ministry has requested an annual budget of 76.3 trillion won, up 601.5 billion won from this year’s, to carry out the government’s new initiatives centered on environmental and digital innovation.
Although a meeting was held Tuesday among the coalition, teachers’ associations and the ministry, “no meaningful progress was made, and the walkout is expected to launch as planned,” a ministry official said.
As South Korea increased the proportion of online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after-school care attendants, largely employed as contract workers for individual schools, have been met with shrinking work opportunities and pay.
Many of the care attendants are paid according to the hours they spend in individual schools, and many were adversely affected by the falling proportion of in-person classes when Korea strengthened its social distancing measures.
Parents fear the issue might disrupt the after-hours care programs at schools. Already, schools have sent out notices to parents asking them to find alternative options on the strike day.
According to a survey of 283 working parents conducted by the office of Rep. Jang Chul-min of the Democratic Party in September, 50.5 percent said they were considering resigning or suspending work at their current jobs due to the difficulty of having to provide care for their school-age children.
There were more than 408,000 households with children under the age of 18 across the country as of 2018, Statistics Korea data showed.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)