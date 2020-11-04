[KH Finance Forum] COVID-19 provides financial firms new opportunities to go digital, global

South Korea’s top bankers, policymakers and economists attend The Korea Herald's first finance forum held at The Shilla Seoul on Wednesday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Despite the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, South Korea’s financial industries are met with fresh opportunities to accelerate digitalization in response to the major changes in financial consumers’ behavior, as more people turn to mobile phones instead of brick-and-mortar branches to use financial services in times of COVID-19, said speakers at The Korea Herald’s first finance forum Wednesday.



At Korea Herald Finance Forum 2020, held under the tagline “Korean Economy on Road to Revolution,” speakers also urged financial companies here to go overseas in the post-pandemic era by partnering with global financial institutions or by expanding their foothold in regions such as Southeast Asia.



The first-ever finance forum hosted by The Korea Herald since the newspaper was established in 1953 saw the nation’s top policymakers, bankers and leading economists discuss how to rejuvenate the coronavirus-hit economy with innovative ideas and technology.



Attending the forum were leading figures in Korea’s financial industry, including NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Kim Gwang-soo, Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung, KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo, Industrial Bank of Korea Chief Executive Yoon Jong-won, Hana Bank CEO Ji Sung-kyu, Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon and Standard Chartered Bank of Korea CEO Park Jong-bok.



Herald Corp. CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald Kwon Chung-won stressed the role of domestic banking firms and their potential to become the next key driver of the nation’s economic growth, as long as they make the most out of their tech-savvy workforce and information technology infrastructure to fight the fallout from COVID-19.



“Well-trained new employees flock to domestic financial industries to augment capabilities required for the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ such as artificial intelligence, big data,” Kwon said in his opening speech.



“What would banking groups be like in the next three, five or 10 years? Banking groups will be equipped with fearless employees willing to take on challenges ahead of them.”



Kwon also urged Korean financial regulators and the parliament to steer clear of regulations that have so far hampered innovation led by domestic financial institutions’ young employees.





Mirae Asset Global Investments CEO Seo Yoo-seok; Korea Financial Investment Association Chairman Na Jae-chul; Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon; Financial Supervisory Service First Senior Deputy Gov. Kim Kun-ik; Financial Services Commission Vice Chairman Doh Kyu-sang; Industrial Bank of Korea CEO Yoon Jong-won; Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung; and Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, chairman of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee; (from right) Herald Corp. CEO Kwon Chung-won; Hana Bank CEO Ji Sung-kyu; Standard Chartered Bank Korea CEO Park Jong-bok; NH Financial Group Chairman Kim Gwang-soo; and KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)