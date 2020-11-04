 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kepco issues ESG bonds worth W200b for 2 consecutive years

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 4, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : Nov 4, 2020 - 16:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Korea Power Corp. said Wednesday that it has become the first South Korean energy company to issue environmental, social and governance bonds worth 200 billion won ($176 million) for two consecutive years.

According to the state-run utility, the bonds comprise two-year bonds worth 30 billion won, three-year bonds worth 100 billion won and five-year bonds worth 70 billion won.

“Kepco issued the ESG bonds at the lowest interest rate out of all ESG bonds that have been issued by public energy companies in Korea. Also, the profit rate of the ESG bonds are 2.65 basis points lower on average than that of the bonds Kepco normally issues,” a company official said.

Funds raised by the ESG bonds will be used for various purposes including Kepco’s domestic and overseas renewable energy projects, grid infrastructure expansion and job creation.

Kepco has been making efforts to shore up investments through eco-friendly means, issuing green bonds worth $500 million in the first half of this year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114