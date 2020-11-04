Renault Samsung sponsors ECCK’s fundraising race contest with Twizy

Renault Samsung Motors’ ultracompact electric vehicle Twizy (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors said Wednesday it had started a race contest with the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea involving its electric vehicle Twizy, to encourage donations from ECCK member firms.
The automaker said it is participating in the event hosted by the ECCK, as the main sponsor to provide five units of its ultracompact model, Twizy.
For the four-day event, the five Twizy cars departed from Seoul and will stop at Daejeon and Daegu before arriving in Busan on Friday.
The fundraising event is designed to support lower-income groups. After the event, Renault Samsung said it will donate one Twizy to each of two social welfare organizations to support them in the difficult time amid COVID-19.
At the opening ceremony held at Seoul Dragon City Hotel on Wednesday, Renault Samsung Motors CEO Dominique Signora, ECCK chief Dirk Lukat and ambassador and head of the European Union delegation Maria Castillo Fernandez were present, among other officials, the company said.
“Representing Renault Samsung Motors, part of Renault Group, which is an important player of mobility in Korea and in the world, I feel very proud of contributing to this connected society, through vehicles ‘Made-in-Korea,’” Signora said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)