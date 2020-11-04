[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Seoul Lantern Festival



The 2020 Seoul Lantern Festival is being held across the city of Seoul this year in an aim to disperse visitors and promote local businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



While the festival in Jamsil, eastern Seoul, has wrapped up, lanterns will be on display from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31 in Itaewon, central Seoul, inspired by the hit webtoon “Itaewon Class.” Fashion-inspired lanterns are being showcased in Dongdaemun until Nov. 15. In Myeong-dong, lanterns depicting Christmas scenery will be on display from Nov. 13 to Jan. 15.





Hongcheon Apple Festival



The 2020 Hongcheon Apple Festival has moved online this year.



The annual festival was founded in 2016 to promote apples from Hongcheon, Gangwon Province.



Though moved online, the organizers have prepared an online photo competition and artwork exhibition to encourage the public’s participation.

The festival also connects local apple farmers with online users through e-commerce.



For more information, check the official website at hcapple.kr. The event runs through Nov. 15.





Autumn forest at Everland



Everland’s Forest Camp is offering eco-friendly programs for visitors this fall.



Forest Camp is a park spread across 90,000 square meters, which amusement park Everland has managed for the past 50 years. The park has dense forestry with some 34,000 trees and plants.



Various programs are available, from trekking, meditation, yoga and concerts to barbecue parties.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit reservation.everland.com.







Mungyeong Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Chasabal Festival, which runs Dec. 1-5, will be held online this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The annual festival celebrates the art of traditional ceramics. This year’s online festival will offer traditional tea ceremony and pottery programs operated by local artisans.



For more information in Korean, visit www.sabal21.com.





Busan International Magic Festival



The 2020 Busan International Magic Festival will be held Nov. 24-29.



Following the opening ceremony on the shores of Haeundae Beach, the festival will offer diverse magic performances for all age groups. The six-day festival will take place at the Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Beach and Busan Community Media Center.



This year’s program has yet to be confirmed. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.