Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Autumn foliage at peak

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 7, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Nov 7, 2020 - 16:01
Temperatures are dropping, days are getting shorter and tree leaves are slowly turning colors. When the autumn season is on the way, Hwadam Botanic Garden becomes a highly sought-after destination. 

Hwadam Botanic Garden is an eco-friendly arboretum located at Konjiam Resort in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, about an hour’s drive from central Seoul. Spread across 65,265 square meters, the park has 17 gardens with different themes. Some 4,000 different species of plants and trees make up the forest. 

Founded by the LG Evergreen Foundation in 2013, the forest park seeks to preserve exquisite plant species and revive the ecosystem. 

Visitors can stroll down the promenade, enjoying the spectacular shades of fall foliage. A monorail runs across the park for visitors to take in the view from above. 

Though the leaves grab the limelight at this time of year, the forest also boasts a 13,800 square meters of pine trees. 

Closed Mondays, Hwadam Botanic Garden opens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends and public holidays, it operates from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is 10,000 won for adults. Monorail fares vary from 4,000 won to 8,000 won for adults.

Written by Im Eun-byel
Photos by Park Hyun Koo
